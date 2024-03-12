Mapletree buys NCR warehouse from Welspun One for Rs 90 cr

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Welspun One on Tuesday announced that it has sold a warehousing facility spread over a 13-acre land parcel on the outskirts of the national capital for Rs 90 crore.

The fund said this is its maiden exit but did not share details of the buyer, who has bought the facility, currently occupied by a prominent third-party logistics player.

Earlier, a report had said that the Singapore-headquartered Mapletree Logistics Trust acquired a warehouse spread over 13 acres at Farrukhnagar in Delhi NCR.

The statement from Welspun said this is the "successful completion of divestment of its warehousing project" located in Farrukhnagar.

"Acquisition of this pre-leased, modern facility further underscores the global allure of the Indian warehousing sector among institutional investors," Welspun said in a statement.

"India plays a pivotal role in driving Asian and global economic growth. Our pioneering warehousing initiatives are poised to significantly contribute to India's standing in the broader economic landscape," Welspun World's chairman Balkrishan Goenka said. PTI AA BAL BAL