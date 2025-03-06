MapMycrop raises Rs 15.7cr in seed funding for agri-tech expansion

New Delhi: Agri-tech startup MapMyCrop said on Thursday it has raised Rs 15.7 crore ($1.8 million) in seed funding led by YourNest Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors including Eaglewings Ventures.

The New York-headquartered company plans to use the investment to expand operations, fulfill pilot orders, strengthen its sales and operations teams, and advance its platform technology, it said in a statement.

MapMyCrop utilises satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to provide crop monitoring services that help farmers track crops, predict yields and optimise supply chains.

The company is planning to launch new solutions, including an AI-based farm credit score tool and a dedicated forest monitoring system.

"We plan to scale our cutting-edge solutions, delivering unparalleled accuracy and impact to drive sustainability and productivity," MapMyCrop Founder and CEO Swapnil Jadhav said.

As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to expand into emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia while strengthening its presence in the United States and Europe, developing localised solutions that address region-specific agricultural challenges.