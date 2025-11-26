New Delhi: Digital mapping and geospatial technology company MapmyIndia Mappls on Wednesday announced a partnership with technology firm Zoho to integrate its mapping intelligence tools within Zoho CRM.

As part of the collaboration, MapmyIndia's Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder will power Zoho CRM with indigenous mapping intelligence for smarter, location-aware business decisions, according to a company statement.

The integration will enable Zoho CRM users to capture verified addresses, visualise customer locations, discover potential leads in nearby areas, and optimise sales routes.

"This integration empowers Indian businesses by combining business intelligence with spatial intelligence, giving field teams the location-aware insights they need to better serve their customers," Zoho CEO Mani Vembu said.