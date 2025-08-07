MapmyIndia Q1 net profit rises 28 pc to 46 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Homegrown digital navigation company CE Info Systems, owner of MapmyIndia, has reported a 27.7 per cent growth in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 45.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter, the company said on Thursday.

The company had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 35.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of MapmyIndia increased by 19.8 per cent to Rs 121.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 101.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Year-on-year, the revenue grew by 19.8 per cent to Rs 121.6 crore, while EBITDA rose by 30.6 per cent to Rs 55.9 crore, and PAT increased by 27.7 per cent to Rs 45.8 crore. In the first quarter of financial year (FY) 2026, EBITDA margin was 46 per cent and PAT margin was 33.9 per cent, underscoring the strength of our business model and operational efficiency," MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma said.

Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) revenue of the company grew 24.4 per cent, and the Consumer Tech and Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) segment registered an increase of 16.1 per cent in revenue.

"We made meaningful progress in both new customer acquisitions and deepening engagements with existing clients through up-sell and cross-sell of innovative solutions. Notable wins and go-lives spanned across automotive OEMs, fleet operators, technology startups, traditional enterprises, and various government departments, including defence," Verma said.

The board of the company approved a strategic financial investment of Rs 25 crore in Zepto, which is expected to enhance the capabilities and adoption of the MapmyIndia suite of solutions for the large and fast-growing quick commerce industry.

MapmyIndia increased its stake in its subsidiary Gtropy Systems to 96 per cent from 75.98 per cent for Rs 25.99 crore.

The company has the right to acquire the remaining 4 per cent at the current valuation of Gtropy within 4 years, according to the company's filing. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL