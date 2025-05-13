Marginal hike in fuel prices in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a marginal hike in Kolkata following a readjustment in the basic price of fuel by oil marketing companies, officials said on Tuesday.

This revision has pushed the petrol price in the city to Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel to Rs 92.02 per litre from May 12.

"Petrol prices increased by 40 paise per litre, while diesel became costlier by 20 paise per litre. However, in contrast, Patna saw a 60 paise per litre dip in diesel prices, while fuel prices in other eastern states remained unchanged," a leading oil marketing company official said.

The basic price, which serves as the benchmark set by OMCs before the addition of central and state taxes, is periodically reviewed and adjusted based on various operational and logistical factors. Though such changes are usually minor, they directly impact the retail price of fuel paid by consumers.

This latest increase comes at a time when global crude prices have been relatively stable and consumer inflation remains a concern. PTI BSM RG