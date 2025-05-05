Marico extends CEO Saugata Gupta's tenure for 2 years

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG major Marico said it has extended the tenure of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Saugata Gupta by re-appointing him for next two years.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 2, 2025, approved the reappointment of Saugata Gupta as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a further period of two years, from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028," Marico said in a statement.

The board had also approved continuation of Directorship of Harsh Mariwala, Chairman and Founder of Marico, as a Non-Executive Director, based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

Gupta had joined Marico, which owns popular brands including Saffola, Parachutte and Livon, in 2004 as the Head of Marketing.

He was elevated as CEO of India business in 2007.

Since 2014, Gupta has been continuing as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.