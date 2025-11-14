Marico Q2 profit dips marginally to Rs 432 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 432 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal, as gross margin contracted, on account of high base and inflation in key commodities.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Marico.

However, Marico's consolidated revenue from operations rose 30.7 per cent to Rs 3,482 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 2,664 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"In Q2FY26, revenue from operations was at Rs 3,482 crore, up 31 per cent year-on-year, with underlying volume growth of 7 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 20 per cent in the international business.

"Consolidated and India revenue growth stood at multi-quarter highs," Marico said in its earnings statement.

Total expenses of Marico increased 35.87 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,981 crore.

"Gross margin contracted by 810 bps year-on-year, on a particularly high base, as sharp inflation in key commodities exerted incremental pressure in this quarter. Despite these headwinds, we continued to invest meaningfully to strengthen the long-term equity of our franchises and accelerate portfolio diversification, with A&P spending rising 19 per cent YoY," it said.

Marico's margin was at 16.1 per cent, down 350 bps.

In the September quarter, Marico's revenue from the domestic market was at Rs 2,667 crore, up 34.76 per cent in the second quarter of FY'26 on a year-on-year basis, Similarly, its revenue from the 'International' market was at Rs 815 crore, up 19 per cent in the September quarter.

Marico's total income, including other income, rose 28.58 per cent to Rs 3,531 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY'26, Marico's total consolidated income was at Rs 6,846 crore, up 26.17 per cent.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Friday were trading at Rs 723.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.23 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR