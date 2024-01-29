Marico Q3 net profit up 16% at Rs 386 cr

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 386 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations fell 1.94 per cent to Rs 2,422 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,470 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses in the December quarter was Rs 1,970 crore, down 4.7 per cent.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 516.55 apiece on BSE, down 1.64 per cent from the previous close.