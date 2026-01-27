Marico Q3 profit up 13.3 pc to Rs 460 cr, revenue up 26.6 pc to Rs 3,537 cr

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 460 crore for the December quarter, led by a high single-digit volume growth from the Indian market.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 406 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Marico.

However, Marico's consolidated revenue from operations rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 3,537 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 2,794 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

This revenue growth was led by an "underlying volume growth of 8 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 21 per cent in international business", said an earnings statement from Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon.

Commenting on the FMCG sector, Marico said the sector has witnessed "steady demand trends" throughout the year so far.

"We are optimistic of a gradual uptick in consumption trends across categories in the quarters ahead, supported by a favourable macroeconomic indicators and the prospects of further stimulus in the upcoming Union Budget," said Marico.

During the quarter, Marico's advertising and promotion spending was up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Consequently, EBITDA grew 11 per cent YoY, with EBITDA margin at 16.7 per cent, down 234 bps YoY.

Total expenses of Marico increased 29.8 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 3,009 crore.

Moreover, Marico's gross margin "improved by 90 bps on a sequential basis" owing to recent easing of copra prices, while staying "under pressure down 595 bps on a year-on-year basis".

Marico's revenue from the domestic market was up 27.6 per cent to Rs 2,681 crore in the December quarter.

This was "on the back of a sequential improvement in underlying volume growth supplemented by pricing interventions across core portfolios over the last 12 months, in response to inflation in key input costs".

Its traction in traditional trade improved in the Decemeber quarter. Moreover, e-commerce and quick commerce also continued to lead growth.

"Offtake growth also remained strong, with more than 95 per cent of the business gaining or sustaining market share and ~80 per cent of the business gaining or sustaining penetration, both on MAT (moving annual total) basis," it said.

Offtake growth refers to an increase in the volume of goods sold from a producer's inventory, signalling rising consumer demand or increased market uptake. It often indicates strengthening market demand for a product, improved sales performance.

Its revenue from international markets was also up 23.52 per cent to Rs 856 crore.

"The international business sustained its robust growth trajectory with 21 per cent constant currency growth, with each market delivering broad-based double-digit growth. Vietnam and South Africa rebounded smartly on the back of targeted initiatives over the last few quarters," said Marico.

Marico's total consolidated revenue, which includes other revenues, was at Rs 3,576 crore, up 26.09 per cent during the quarter under review.

Commenting on the results, MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said, "Our performance in the quarter and year so far reflects the strength of our operating model and the effectiveness of agile execution in driving consistent outcomes.

"The India business has delivered strong volume and revenue growth, supported by improving trends in core categories and the profitable scaling up of foods and digital first businesses in line with our strategic priorities." "Looking ahead, we expect to sustain the healthy volume growth momentum, with profitability strengthening progressively as input cost pressures moderate," said Gupta.

Shares of Marico on Tuesday settled at Rs 745.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.67 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB