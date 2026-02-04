Marico to acquire 60 pc stake in Cosmix at Rs 375 crore valuation

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said it will acquire a 60 per cent stake in Cosmix Wellness at an equity valuation of Rs 375 crore.

It has signed definitive agreements to acquire a stake in the company, which owns Cosmix, a digital-first wellness brand, according to a statement by the company.

A fortnight ago, the Mariwala family-promoted firm had announced to acquire the 4700 BC brand, a premium snacking brand from the country's leading multiplex operator PVR INOX in an all-cash transaction valued at Rs 226.8 crore.

The company, whose digital brands have crossed a Rs 1,000 crore ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) mark, expects food & premium personal care to contribute 25 per cent to its India revenue.

Cosmix offers a range of plant-based protein powders, fermented yeast protein powders, functional superfood blends and has recently launched functional foods like plant-protein pancake mixes and plant-protein bars.

Its turnover in FY25 was Rs 50.9 crore and had scaled to Rs 100 crore ARR. It is known for its vegan, gut-friendly formulations.

Its MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said: "The investment in Cosmix brings another strong and differentiated brand into our digital-first portfolio. We foresee immense potential in the wellness and plant-based nutrition space, and Cosmix has already demonstrated deep consumer resonance with its best-in-class, innovative offerings".

Marico, which has crossed the milestone of becoming a Rs 10,000 crore revenue company in FY25, is aiming to be a Rs 20,000 crore company by 2030, growing its revenue two-fold in the next five years.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 733.15 on BSE, up 0.07 per cent from the previous close.