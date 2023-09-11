Marico's COO India Business Sanjay Mishra resigns

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) FMCG products maker Marico on Monday announced top-level changes, following the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer - India Business and CEO New Business Sanjay Mishra.

Mishra has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the organization and consequently tendered his resignation on September 11, 2023. His last working date will be December 15, 2023, said Marico in a regulatory update.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, who is currently designated as Chief Operating Officer – South East Asia & South Africa will move as Chief Operating Officer – India & Foods Business.

This would be effective from October 1, 2023, and Bhanchawat will be responsible for Sales, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Foods Business in India, it added.

Ashish Goupal, who is currently Chief Operating Officer- Marico Bangladesh, MENA & New Country Development (NCD), will take on the responsibility of leading all international geographies of Marico including South East Asia and South Africa from October 1, 2023 and will be designated as CEO- International Business, it added.

"The company is in the process of making necessary changes to align the organisation structure" based on these announcements, it added.

Bhanchawat joined in 2020 as Executive Vice President and business Head – South-East Asia, and has led the revamping of Marico’s South East Asia (SEA) business.

He has spent a significant part of his career with GSK Consumer Healthcare where he worked in various roles across Asia, Africa and Latin America.