Marico's Q2 profit rises 17 pc to Rs 360 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Home-grown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday reported 17.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore for September quarter 2023-24, driven by softer input costs.

The Harsh Mariwala-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 307 crore in July-September period a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations marginally reduced to Rs 2,476 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,496 crore a year ago.

The company has an "underlying volume growth of 3 per cent in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13 per cent in the international business," said an earning statement from Marico.

Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, stood at Rs 2,038 crore during the September quarter of 2023-24, which was down 3.64 per cent year-on-year.

Total income in the quarter was Rs 2,514 crore.

Marico's revenue from the domestic market slipped 3.37 per cent to Rs 1,832 crore in September quarter. It was Rs 1,896 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"During the quarter, demand trends in the domestic FMCG sector stayed largely in line with the preceding quarter. While urban sentiment improved sequentially, instances of higher food inflation and uneven rainfall distribution led to a slower-than-expected pace of recovery in rural demand," said Marico.

Its Parachute Rigids registered one per cent volume growth, and Saffola Edible Oils posted low single-digit volume growth.

Value-Added Hair Oils grew by one per cent in value terms, reflective of a slower recovery in mass personal care categories.

However, Marico Packaged Foods, given its high urban salience, maintained a healthy growth trajectory and continued to outpace mass home and personal care categories.

"Foods continued its steady growth trajectory with 25 per cent value growth YoY. The franchise is largely on course to reach its FY24 revenue aspirations," he said.

Similarly, its personal care business delivered a "steady performance" and Marico's digital-first portfolio clocked an ARR (Annual recurring revenue) of over Rs 350 crore in Q2.

"The share of Foods and Premium Personal Care was at about 20 per cent of domestic revenues in Q2," it said.

However, revenue from international went up 7.33 per cent to Rs 644 crore.

"Bangladesh clocked 2 per cent constant currency growth amidst ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. Vietnam grew 13 per cent in CCG terms with a steady performance in both the HPC and Foods portfolios. MENA (Middle East and North Africa) delivered 34 per cent CCG and South Africa posted 23 per cent CCG," it said.

On the result, MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said the domestic and overseas businesses have delivered a fairly resilient performance amidst a challenging operating environment in the first half of the fiscal.

"We have made substantial progress towards achieving the diversification objective set for the year with Foods and Digital-First portfolios scaling up on expected lines. We are also on course to deliver robust gross and operating margin expansion this year," he said.

Over the outlook, Marico said in the domestic market commodity inflation is largely in check and price cuts are implemented across categories.

"We remain optimistic about a gradual recovery in sectoral volume growth, aided by range-bound retail inflation, the onset of the festive season and continued government spending," it said.

On a consolidated basis, Marico expects revenue growth to move into positive territory in the second half of the year.

"Gross margin is expected to expand by 350-400 bps, which is higher than earlier envisaged, in view of the H1 performance and continued input cost tailwinds. We will also sustain aggressive brand-building investments towards strengthening the equity of the core and new franchises to drive growth. Consequently, we expect operating margin to expand by 200 bps in FY24," it said.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 534.50 apiece on BSE, down 0.62 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU