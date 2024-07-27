Marina Harley-Davidson sets up second facility in Chennai

Chennai: Marina Harley-Davidson, the retail outlet for premium Harley-Davidson range of motorcycles, has strengthened presence with the opening of its second dealership in the city, the company said on Saturday.

After the first facility located in Nungambakkam, Marina Harley-Davidson has inaugurated the second facility spread across 3,000 sq ft at Velappanchavadi in the city.

Marina Harley-Davidson General Manager Srinivasan inaugurated the outlet at an event here which would offer sales and service.

"We owe our success and continued growth to the unwavering support of our loyal riders and customers. Their enthusiasm fuels our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our dealership experience," Srinivasan was quoted as saying in a press release.