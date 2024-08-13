*Marine robotics startup Eyerov raises Rs 10 cr Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Marine robotics startup Eyerov on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in a funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The company specialising in underwater drone technology will be using the funds for product development and expanding into international markets, as per a statement.

**** *Bandhan Bank offers up to 8 pc interest Amid the war for deposits in the banking system, private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday announced an offering of up to 8 per cent interest per annum.

The interest rate will be available under a newly launched tenor of 1 year and 9 months, according to a statement.

**** *Skydo raises USD 5 mn in funding led by Elevation Capital Cross-border payments platform Skydo on Tuesday announced a USD 5 million fund raise in a round led by Elevation Capital.

The funds will be used to expand internationally, a statement said.

**** *Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches defence index fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has launched a defence index, fund which will track the Nifty India Defence Index.

The new fund offer opened on August 9 and can be subscribed till August 23, according to a statement.