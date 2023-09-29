Maritime industry body MASSA urges shipping cos to provide free internet aboard ships to seafarers

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Apex maritime industry body MASSA has urged the global shipping community to provide free internet connectivity to seafarers aboard cargo ships as it would help them remain in contact with family members and overcome the isolation factor.

With the stay-spans of cargo ships at the ports reduced nowadays and shore leaves given to the Indian seafarers being a major issue, the life of seafarers working aboard the cargo ship is fairly isolated and monotonous, the Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents(MASSA) said in a statement on Friday.

On the occasion of 'World Maritime Day' celebrated worldwide on September 23, 2023, the Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents(MASSA) has asked the global shipping community to give utmost importance to the mental well-being of Indian seafarers during the voyage, it said.

The day serves as a global platform for recognizing and celebrating the role played by over 2.5 lakh Indian seafarers in connecting various nations, facilitating international trade, and ensuring the world's prosperity, according to MASSA.

Mental well-being of Indian seafarers has always been regarded as an extremely important factor by the Indian shipping fraternity, it said and that it is believed that working for long periods at sea aboard cargo vessels can be very isolating for the seafaring community.

“Lack of contact with the outside world leads to profound implications for seafarers' well-being, and suicidal thoughts amongst seafarers is a cause of concern for the ship owners and shipmanagers across the globe,” the statement said.

“Internet connectivity aboard cargo ships certainly helps seafarers to remain in contact with their families and friends thereby mitigating the isolation factor. Ship managers and owners across the globe should equip suitable cargo ships with internet connectivity in the interest of Indian seafarers' mental well-being,” said MASSA CEO Shiv Halbe.

"However, indiscriminate use of any facility can be detrimental to the very purpose it was provided, as it can lead to fatigue and distraction. Thus, such a facility available aboard any cargo ship should be used with responsibility," he added. PTI IAS MR