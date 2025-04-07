Market crash matter of concern, India should start negotiations with US: Tharoor

Ahmedabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Expressing concern over Monday's stock market crash following the US government's decision to impose reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to start negotiations with that nation on bilateral trade.

Amid fears of a global trade war after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, the Sensex crashed over 2,200 points during the day.

Tharoor, while talking to reporters at the Ahmedabad Airport, said the Indian economy will survive and won't go into recession because of its 5.4 per cent growth.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP is here to take part in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session on April 9.

"It (today's market crash) is indeed a matter of great concern. We hope India might get some relief (in tariff) during our future negotiations with the US. But, as of now, this is certainly negative news. Global markets, not just Indian, are severely affected. It seems no one understood Trump's logic behind tariffs because the US stock market has also crashed badly," said the Congress leader.

When asked if such a situation would lead to recession, Tharoor said, "Some countries may go into recession but we are better off because we have 5.4 per cent growth. Therefore it (economy) may come down but it will not go into recession." He said Trump's decision to impose higher tariffs on other countries exporting similar goods to the US can benefit India but "at this stage it is impossible to tell".

"We have to ensure we can quickly start negotiations on bilateral trade agreements, which might reduce the effect of this on our economy and exports. But it depends on how successful those negotiations are," said the former diplomat.

"No one could have foreseen such bad news in two-three days. It was on April 2 when tariffs were announced, today is the 7th. The world has suffered so much during these five days. God knows what lies ahead. All we can do is tighten our belts and see how best we can cope with this," he said.