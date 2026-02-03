Market size of GCCs in India may jump to USD 110 bn in 2030: FICCI-Anarock

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India is estimated to rise to about 2,400 by 2030 while their market size is projected to reach USD 110 billion, according to a report by FIICI and Anarock.

Industry body FICCI and real estate consultant Anarock on Tuesday released a report 'Workplaces 2025: India Commercial Real Estate Reimagined' at an event in Bengaluru.

"India is poised to host more than 2,400 GCCs by 2030, employing over 2.8 million professionals," the report said. There were over 1,700 GCCs at the end of 2024.

The report also projected that GCCs market size in the country is expected to reach USD 105-110 billion by 2030, against USD 64 billion in 2024.

"By 2024-end, India hosted over 1,700 GCCs, employing more than 1.9 million professionals,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

Over the years, he noted that India's GCC landscape has expanded rapidly, with its market size rising from USD 30 billion in 2019 to USD 64 billion in 2024.

This growth is fuelled by an ever-increasing demand from key sectors like IT/ITeS, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, and engineering research & development (ER&D)." "This momentum is expected to continue. The Indian GCC market is projected to reach a market size of USD 105-110 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent," Puri said.

The report further mentioned that India's GCC footprint is rapidly expanding beyond the top-seven cities, spreading steadily into Tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Kochi, and Coimbatore.

Raj Menda, Chairman of FICCI Committee on Urban Development and Real Estate & Chairman of Supervisory Board, RMZ Corp, said, "For three decades, India's office real estate market was largely viewed as a cost line to be managed. Today, it is a strategic lever. It shapes where global capital is deployed, where high-value jobs are created, and where India's young workforce chooses to live." India's top-seven cities already host around 800 million sq ft of Grade A office stock, with Bengaluru and the Delhi-NCR together accounting for nearly half of that universe.

"Net absorption in 2025 has been over 58 million sq ft, with gross leasing of over 80 million sq ft -- adding yet another record-breaking year," Menda said.

Realty firm Sattva Group's platform GCCBase CEO Vishal Vijay said the shift towards Tier-2 cities reflects how global capability models are evolving.

"As GCCs take on more strategic roles, cost discipline continues to matter, especially for mid-sized companies building their first global footprint. These organisations are not focused on scale alone. They are focused on getting the fundamentals right from day one, including governance, compliance, and operational stability," he added.