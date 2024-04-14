Market valuation of 7 most valued firms climb Rs 59,404 cr; Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank lead gainers

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The combined market valuation of seven of the ten most valued firms climbed Rs 59,404.85 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Advertisment

Stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Last week, Sensex dipped marginally by 3.32 points after a record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark had settled at an all-time high of 75,038.15 on Wednesday. It scaled the lifetime peak of 75,124.28 on Tuesday.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 19,029.37 crore to Rs 6,92,861.27 crore.

Advertisment

ICICI Bank added Rs 15,363.23 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,75,447.63 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation climbed Rs 10,250.02 crore to Rs 19,85,797.70 crore, and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared Rs 7,507.53 crore to Rs 14,47,343.55 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied Rs 2,809.06 crore to Rs 5,36,967.87 crore, while Infosys climbed Rs 2,303.73 crore to Rs 6,16,424.57 crore.

Advertisment

State Bank of India's market valuation jumped Rs 2,141.91 crore to Rs 6,84,294.62 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 23,170.58 crore to Rs 11,53,894.76 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by Rs 13,440.62 crore to Rs 6,14,252.15 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 8,153.08 crore to Rs 5,24,663.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL