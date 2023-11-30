Market valuation of BSE-listed firms remain above USD 4 trillion mark for second consecutive day

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE remained above the USD 4 trillion-mark for the second straight day on Thursday amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Rallying for the third consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 86.53 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 66,988.44 points despite volatile trends during the day. In intra-day, it touched a high of 67,069.89 points and a low of 66,610.35 points.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the USD 4 trillion-milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

At the end of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time peak of Rs 3,35,60,155.58 crore, translating into USD 4 trillion, at the exchange rate of 83.30.

In three days of the market rally, investors' wealth have jumped by Rs 6.88 lakh crore.

It took just two-and-a-half years for the exchange to hit the USD 4 trillion landmark after the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3 trillion-mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of the exchange-listed companies went past the USD 1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014. The m-cap of listed companies on the BSE reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5 trillion level.

It took ten years for the exchange to rise from USD 1 trillion to USD 2 trillion level in market capitalisation.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5 trillion-mark on December 16, 2020.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 6,147.7 points or 10.10 per cent so far this year, the market capitalisation of all listed firms on the BSE has gone up by Rs 53.21 lakh crore.

The 30-share benchmark hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 points on September 15, this year.

Globally, the other markets valued more than USD 4 trillion in terms of m-cap include the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

A number of main board Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and listing of shares this year have also added to the rally in the equity market.

Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors, and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd made a dream stock market debut on Thursday.

A rally in the broader market also added to the overall optimism. PTI SUM RAM