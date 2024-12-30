Share markets decline in early trade amid foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 142.26 points to 78,556.81 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 48.35 points to 23,765.05.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards.

Adani Ports, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,323.29 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Seoul quoted higher.

US markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.07 per cent to USD 74.22 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 226.59 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07 on Friday. The Nifty went up by 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent to 23,813.40. PTI SUM DR