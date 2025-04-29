Markets end marginally higher; Sensex climbs 70 points on foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled marginally higher in a volatile trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid concerns over geopolitical tensions.

However, intense buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and unabated foreign capital inflows supported the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 70.01 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,288.38. During the day, it jumped 442.94 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,661.31.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 7.45 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,335.95.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Tech, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,474.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The market exhibited largely range-bound oscillation, as caution prevailed amid geopolitical concerns over border tensions. The sustained inflows from FIIs provided support to market sentiment and restricted further pessimism. Meanwhile, mixed Q4 results have raised the risk of downward revisions to FY26 projections," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory, while Shanghai SSE Composite ended marginally lower.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

India's industrial production growth remained almost flat at 3 per cent in March sequentially, though, on a year-on-year basis, it slipped from 5.5 per cent, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining, and power sectors.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to USD 64.81 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 80,218.37 on Monday. The Nifty rallied 289.15 points or 1.20 per cent to 24,328.50.