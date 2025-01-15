Markets log gain for 2nd day; Sensex climbs over 200 points

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Wednesday on buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Bank amid a largely firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 224.45 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 76,724.08. During the day, it jumped 491.42 points or 0.64 per cent to 76,991.05.

The NSE Nifty advanced 37.15 points or 0.16 per cent to 23,213.20.

From the Sensex blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped over 4 per cent. NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the other big gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong settled in the positive territory, while Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were quoting higher. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38 per cent to USD 80.22 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,132.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the BSE benchmark rose 169.62 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 76,499.63. The Nifty climbed 90.10 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,176.05. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL