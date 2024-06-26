Markets on record rally; Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time high levels

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at their fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday in tandem with a rally in Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25. During the day, it rallied 705.88 points or 0.90 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,759.40.

The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80. Intra-day, it surged 168.6 points or 0.71 per cent to hit the fresh lifetime high of 23,889.90.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to USD 85.69 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 78,053.52 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 23,721.30. PTI SUM HVA