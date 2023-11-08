Share market quote flat after positive beginning in highly volatile trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices began the trading session on a positive note on Wednesday but were later trading flat in highly volatile trade amid mixed cues from Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.6 points to 65,124 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 49 points to 19,455.70.

But, later both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were trading with marginal gains.

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Wipro, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were quoting lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07 per cent to USD 81.67 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 497.21 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dipped 16.29 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 64,942.40 on Tuesday. The Nifty slipped 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 19,406.70.