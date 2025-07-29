Markets rebound after 3-day decline; Sensex jumps 447 points

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after a three-day fall, ending higher on Tuesday, powered by a rally in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.93 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 81,337.95. During the day, it surged 538.86 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,429.88.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 140.20 points or 0.57 per cent to 24,821.10.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries edged higher by 2.21 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

However, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and ITC were among the biggest laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,082.47 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.63 per cent up to USD 70.48 a barrel.

Stock markets declined for the third day on Monday.

The Sensex tanked 572.07 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,891.02 on Monday. The Nifty declined 156.10 points or 0.63 per cent to 24,680.90.