Markets rebound after three days of fall on optimism in global equities

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices bounced back on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank post its quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.16 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 66,428.09. During the day, it jumped 392.89 points or 0.59 per cent to 66,559.82.

The Nifty gained 79.75 points or 0.40 per cent to 19,811.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank ended nearly 1 per cent up after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

"The market's gap-up opening today, offsetting the losses of the past three days, indicates an optimism over the ongoing Q2 earnings despite concerns about the Middle East and subdued start by the IT sector. The upward trend was broad-based with particular upside in banking, oil & gas and FMCG sectors.

"However, some profit-taking was evident as the day concluded. FIIs continue to withdraw funds due to rise in the US bond yields. An insight about the future direction of interest rates is expected from the Fed chair's upcoming speech on October 19th. While the market will also closely monitor the developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a consensus emerging that the geopolitical risk will not elevate," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.70 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.39 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities rallied 1.21 per cent, power jumped 0.98 per cent, energy (0.94 per cent), oil & gas (0.80 per cent), financial services (0.66 per cent) and telecommunication (0.64 per cent).

Capital Goods and realty were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets had ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48 per cent to USD 90.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 593.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93 on Monday. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75. PTI SUM HVA