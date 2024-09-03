Markets settle flat in lacklustre trade after record rally; Nifty on upward track for 14th day

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather after a record rally and ended on a flat note on Tuesday, with the 50-stock index settling in the green for the 14th straight session.

Halting its 10-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 82,555.44. During the day, it dropped 159.08 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,400.76.

The NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 1.15 points to settle at 25,279.85, its highest-ever closing level.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Nestle and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were quoting in the negative territory. The US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

"Amid mixed global signals and the absence of significant new catalysts, aside from the anticipated Fed rate cut, which is already factored in, the domestic market took a breather. Mild caution emerged due to a recent slowdown in manufacturing activities, which indicates a slowdown in demand," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,735.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.79 per cent to USD 76.13 a barrel.

Surging for the 10th straight session on Monday, the BSE benchmark jumped 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,559.84. During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

The Nifty climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 25,278.70, taking its winning run to the 13th day in a row. During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 25,333.65.