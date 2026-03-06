Markolines bags Rs 440 cr highway, infra project orders

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Highway solutions provider Markolines has secured multiple work orders worth around Rs 440 crore across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, a statement said on Friday.

The work includes highway maintenance, EPC, and infrastructure development projects, the company said.

The total value of the orders Rs 4,39,74,68,973 (inclusive of GST). All the contracts are to be executed across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the next 12 months, it said.

"While our core remains highway asset management and pavement technologies, we are also strategically expanding into large-format infrastructure development projects. Our focus remains on timely delivery, quality execution and long-term value creation," Sanjay Patil, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Markolines Pavement Technologies said.

Mumbai-based Markolines provides highway operations and maintenance (O&M) and specialised road preservation services in India. PTI ABI ABI MR