Markolines Pavement Tech bags 2 orders worth Rs 16.76 cr from Vadodara Kim Expressway

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Integrated highway maintenance solutions provider Markolines Pavement Technologies on Tuesday said it has secured two orders from Vadodara Kim Expressway totalling Rs 16.76 crore.

As a part of the contract, the company will undertake restoration work for areas damaged by rainwater runoff at its project site. Markolines Pavement Technologies will execute both orders by July 31, 2025, a company statement said.

Established in 2002, Markolines has so far undertaken 113.70 lakhs sqm of micro surfacing work across the country and has a total order book of Rs 347 crore as on April 30, 2025.

Sanjay Patil, Founder & Chairman and Managing Director, Markolines Pavement Technologies, said, "Estimates suggest that the country's national highway network expanded by nearly 60 per cent to 1,46,204 km in 2024, up from 91,287 km in 2014... With our expertise in providing efficient solutions for operating and maintaining infrastructure assets, we have seen significant growth potential for our business." PTI KKS TRB