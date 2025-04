Mumbai: Marriott Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, on Monday announced the opening of 226-key Udaipur Marriott Hotel in Rajasthan.

"We are delighted to introduce Marriott Hotels to Udaipur.

"Udaipur is one of the most preferred destinations in Rajasthan and serves as a perfect backdrop to introduce our signature heartfelt service and quality standards to the guests," Marriott International Regional Vice President - South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.