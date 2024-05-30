Marriott Hotels opens 152-key Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Marriott Hotels on Thursday announced the opening of 152-key Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, which is situated on the Thane Belapur Road and is only 12 km from the upcoming DB Patil International Airport.

"With the opening of Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, we continue to live our legacy of hospitality and build momentum for the brand's evolution and appeal. Located in the twin city of Mumbai, this hotel will become a true flagship property for Marriott Hotels as we continue to deliver contemporary design and elevated guest experiences," Marriott International Area Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.

* * * * * Cashfree Payments appoints Harsh Gupta as Chief Revenue Officer * Payment solutions company Cashfree Payments on Thursday announced the appointment of Harsh Gupta as its first Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

He will report to co-founder and CEO Akash Sinha.

With over 15 years of experience, Gupta has previously worked with Ernst & Young, WNS Global Services, among others.

Current Chief Business Officer Arun Tikoo will now spearhead international expansion of the company’s business across new markets. PTI SM ANK MR