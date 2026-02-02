Marriott Hotels opens 158-key Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa in Delhi NCR

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Marriott Hotels on Monday announced the opening of 158-key Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa in Delhi NCR.

"Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR is strategically positioned and offers an urban resort close to the capital. This opening reinforces our commitment to strengthening our footprint in high-growth urban-adjacent markets, while delivering versatile resort experiences that seamlessly cater to celebrations, leisure travel, and corporate gatherings," Marriott International Senior Vice President, South Asia, Kiran Andicot said in a statement.

** * * * * Eco Hotels and Resorts inks 20-key boutique in Udaipur in Rajasthan *Eco Hotels and Resorts, a sustainable hospitality company, on Monday announced the signing of its first boutique 20-key property in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

"With the Eco Boutique Udaipur, we aim to deliver a refined hospitality experience that reflects the cultural richness and natural beauty of the region. This expansion is part of our broader strategy to strengthen our footprint in high-growth markets while maintaining our commitment to sustainability, guest comfort, and operational excellence," Eco Hotels and Resorts Chairman Vinod Kumar Tripathi said in a statement.

The property is scheduled to open in March this year. PTI SM MR