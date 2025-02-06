Marriott International, Accenture join hands for skill development prog in hospitality

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Marriott International has joined hands with Accenture in India to offer skill training in the hospitality sector, a statement said on Thursday.

The company has rolled out a four-month programme, where selected participants will receive training in hospitality and basic life skills for two months from non-profit partners funded by Accenture, the statement said.

Additionally, the participants will get mentorship and soft skills training through employee engagement activities.

Marriott International will then offer paid internships to eligible candidates from the training programme across its 155 properties in India for two months.

"This initiative not only provides young talent with hands-on experience but also ensures financial support for every participant, empowering them to take confident steps towards building rewarding careers in the hospitality sector," Marriott International Area Vice President - South Asia, Ranju Alex said. PTI SM SHW