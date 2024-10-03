Marriott International chooses Hyderabad for its first Global Capability Centre in India

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Marriott International on Thursday announced the establishment of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever GCC in the hospitality sector to enter the Indian market, a release said.

The new Marriott Tech Accelerator will leverage Hyderabad’s tech talent to enhance Marriott's technology infrastructure, engineering capacity, and security capabilities across its global operations, it said.

Telangana Minister of Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu urged the Marriott leadership team to explore opportunities in opening hotels and establishing tech accelerator centers in tier-2 cities across the state.

The Marriott team assured the minister that they would consider this proposition, it said.

“Telangana has emerged as a global tech leader with over 200 GCCs driving business transformation. Our talent pool includes over 1 million GCC-ready tech professionals and 3,50,000 AI and Chip designers, with an annual influx of 250,000 engineers,” Sridhar Babu said.

Marriott will begin its GCC full-scale operations by Q1 2025.

“We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub in India,” said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice president and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, Marriott International.

“Our new Global Capability Centre reflects our dedication to drive technology innovation and business excellence,” said Naveen Manga, Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Marriott International. PTI VVK VVK ROH