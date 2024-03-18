Marriott International inks pact to introduce The Ritz-Carlton in Jaipur

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Marriott International on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Gurnani Resorts & Hotels to introduce its global The Ritz-Carlton brand in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The Ritz-Carlton in Jaipur, the 250-key resort, is expected to debut in January 2028, the global hospitality group said in a statement.

"...thrilled to unveil the strategic addition of The Ritz-Carlton Jaipur to our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, fortifying our presence in the vibrant city of Jaipur, where we currently have five operational hotels," Marriott International President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Rajeev Menon said. PTI SM SHW