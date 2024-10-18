Marriott International inks pact with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures

Mumbai: Global hospitality company Marriott International on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures to bring its brand The Edition to South Asia, with 182-key The Mumbai Edition.

Advertisment

The first property, The Mumbai Edition, is slated to debut in 2028, and will mark the brand's debut in South Asia, the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to strategically expand our footprint and match brands with complementary destinations to cater to the ever-evolving guest demands. We are excited to team up once again with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private, to bring this vision to life," Marriott International President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Rajeev Menon said.