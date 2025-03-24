Marriott International opens 99-key Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Marriott Hotels, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, on Monday announced the opening of 99-key Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa in Uttarakhand.

"This opening reflects our commitment to expanding in India's most sought-after travel destinations, providing guests with world-class hospitality in harmony with nature.

"Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa, our 13th hotel under the brand in India, is designed to provide refined accommodations, exceptional service and immersive experiences," Marriott International Area Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.

*** NTT DATA launches agentic artificial intelligence services for hyperscaler AI tech * NTT DATA, a digital business and technology services firm, on Monday announced the launch of its agentic artificial intelligence services for hyperscaler AI technologies.

This suite of services helps organisations adopt, build, manage and scale AI-powered agents to improve efficiencies, unlock innovation and enhance employee and customer experiences, thus maximising returns on AI investments, the company said.

"NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of services for AI. These services support every stage of an organisation's agentic AI journey with cloud providers – from advisory and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services," the release said.

Applicable across all industries, including manufacturing, banking and healthcare, these services help companies maximise AI investments and responsibly innovate and aim to ensure optimisation.

*** Poonawalla Fincorp unveils AI-powered underwriting solution * Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL), a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted NBFC, which focuses on consumer and MSME lending, has unveiled an AI-powered underwriting solution.

Developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), the solution integrates artificial intelligence with human intelligence to automate and streamline the credit evaluation process.

"It aims to accelerate credit decisions by ensuring efficient, accurate, scalable and risk-first approach. By analysing multiple data points from loan applications, the solution empowers credit managers with faster decision-making capabilities while enhancing the company's risk management framework," according to a release.