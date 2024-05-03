Marriott International opens new property at Katra

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Global hospitality chain Marriott International on Friday said it has opened a new property in the spiritual region of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.

The new property, Katra Marriott Resort & Spa with 100 guest rooms, suites and cottages, marks a milestone as the 150th Marriott International hotel to open in India, the company said in a statement.

"We continue to have confidence in the resilience of our brands and our teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our growth through a strong pipeline of hotels," Marriott International Area Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said.

**** Ferrato launches electric motorcycle * Ferrato, the premium brand of Okaya EV, has launched its electric motorcycle Disruptor at Rs 1,59,999.

The newly launched vehicle has a 3.97 kWh battery, which provides a range of 129 km on a single charge.

The bike runs at a low cost of 25 paise per km, a company statement said.