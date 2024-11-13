Marriott International, SAMHI Hotels ink pact to open 3 properties in India

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Marriott International and SAMHI Hotels on Wednesday announced that they have signed a pact to develop three new properties comprising more than 568 rooms across India.

The projects with SAMHI Hotels, one of India's leading hotel ownership and asset management companies, comprising the W Hyderabad Hitec City, Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield, Marriott International said in a statement.

These properties are expected to open during 2026-2028, elevating the two companies' joint efforts to expand their footprint in the country.

"With 153 operating properties in India, we are focused on strengthening our presence in the country and are optimistic that this will position us well to meet the strong demand for both leisure and business travel," Rajeev Menon, Marriott International President, Asia Pacific excluding China, said.

SAMHI Hotels Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Jakhanwala said, "We are collaborating with Marriott to bring these exciting new products and iconic brands into prime locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru - two cities which truly reflect the spirit of modern India." PTI SM SHW