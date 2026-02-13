Marriott International sees 32 pc growth in 2025 in Asia Pacific region with 200 organic deals

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Marriott International on Friday said that its Asia Pacific region, excluding China, witnessed a 32 per cent year-on-year growth in 2025 with the signing of 200 organic deals.

The APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) region delivered its third consecutive year of record development, with 200 organic deals signed in 2025, an increase of 32 per cent year-on-year, Marriott International said in a statement.

Underlining strong owner confidence in Marriott's diverse brand portfolio and operating platform, these 200 deals have resulted in more than 400 hotels and over 86,000 rooms in the development pipeline.

The top five growth markets in APEC with the highest number of signings in 2025 were India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Japan, the company said, adding that India saw the signing of record 99 deals representing over 12,000 rooms.

In 2025, Marriott had introduced 'Series by Marriott' through a founding multi-unit deal in India, which resulted in the conversion of 26 hotels into the brand in a single day, adding approximately 1,900 rooms to the company's portfolio overnight, it said.

As of end-2025, the brand has 37 open properties (approximately 2,600 rooms) in 23 cities across India.

"Our record performance in 2025 underscores the strength of Marriott's growth engine across the region and the enduring confidence our hotel owners place in our brands and operating platform. Sustained intra-regional and international travel demand and a diversified portfolio have enabled us to scale with purpose across markets, segments and development models", said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. PTI SM HVA