Marriott International's Moxy debuts in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, on Monday announced the opening of 105-room Moxy Mumbai Andheri West, marking the brand's debut in Mumbai.

"Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay and we are thrilled to introduce this dynamic brand to Mumbai - a city that perfectly mirrors the hotel's fun, social and modern spirit," Marriott International Area Vice President - South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement.

Marriott International's Moxy brand has over 135 operational properties in over 25 countries and territories. PTI SM SHW