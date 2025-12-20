Marriott opens 200th property in India in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Marriott International on Saturday announced the opening of its 200th property in India - 135-key the Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa in Rajasthan.

"Celebrating the opening of our 200th property in India is a defining moment for Marriott International. Over the years, our growth in India has been shaped by hotels that offer enriching experiences. We continue to have confidence in our brands and our teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our growth through a strong pipeline of hotels," Marriott International Senior Vice President, South Asia, Kiran Andicot said in a statement.

With 200 open properties in India across 18 distinct brands and a robust pipeline of nearly 150 hotels, Marriott continues to strengthen its presence in the country. PTI SM MR