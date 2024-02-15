Marsons bags Rs 40 crore orders in West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PT) Power company Marsons Ltd on Thursday said it secured new orders worth Rs 40 crore in West Bengal under the central government's revamped distribution sector scheme which aims to reduce loss of electricity during transmission.

The scheme was launched by the Centre in 2021 with the objective of bringing down AT&C (aggregate technical & commercial) losses and reducing the gap between the cost of supply and tariff to zero for discoms.

The government's aim is to replace 250 million conventional meters with smart meters by 2025 under the RDSS (revamped distribution sector scheme).

"Marsons Ltd has secured orders worth nearly Rs 40 crore as part of the first phase of the RDSS scheme in West Bengal...with an execution timeline up to June 2024," the company said in an exchange filing.

In anticipation of increased power demand driven by the nationwide RDSS scheme, the company said it has fully operationalised its manufacturing facility.

Marsons manufactures distribution equipment and power transformers ranging from 10 KVA (kilo-volt amperes) to 160 MVA 220 kV, among others. PTI ABI HVA