Marut Drones gets patent for direct seeding device

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana-based Marut Drones has received a patent for its innovative 'multi-nozzle seed dispensing device' for direct seeded rice using drones.

Advertisment

It is the world's first utility patent given for 20 years under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970, the company said in a statement on Friday.

This patent recognises Marut's direct seeding rice drone, developed in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), which incorporates a multi-nozzle aerial seed dispensing device, it said.

With this patent, Marut Drones will facilitate the widespread adoption of direct seeding drones for rice cultivation at the grassroots level.

The company aims to seed one million hectares of land by 2030 to address the rice production challenges in India, it added. PTI LUX SHW