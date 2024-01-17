Marut Drones ties up with Japanese SkyDrive to explore Indian air transportation with flying taxis

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Marut Drones, a city-based drone manufacturer and SkyDrive, a Japanese firm have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to explore new avenues for business development and opportunities in the emerging field of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

A press release from Marut Drones said it will play a pivotal role in identifying and establishing connections with potential customers and networks for SkyDrive, including engaging with governmental bodies, securing airfields, and collaborating with essential infrastructure providers.

The establishment of eVTOL operator functions and research on the initial use of short-distance flying in India are also key focus areas, it said.

Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, commonly referred to as air taxis or flying taxis, represent a revolutionary shift in air transportation.

These battery-powered vehicles combine the hovering capabilities of a helicopter with the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft.

As Marut Drones explores the potential of SkyDrive's flying taxis in India, the technology promises to revolutionise short-distance travel with minimal environmental impact, it said.

Marut Drones, having already developed an in-house Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, is poised to expand into eVTOL operations. The company's tie-ups with Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) facilitate a smooth entry into the eVTOL licensing field, showcasing a comprehensive and forward-looking expansion plan with SkyDrive.

SkyDrive's eVTOLs, often dubbed as flying cars, offer a unique mode of transportation with zero emissions and a quiet, efficient operation. The direct flights provided by these vehicles eliminate the need for traffic signals and congestion, promising a seamless and environmentally friendly transportation experience, according to the release.

The collaboration between Marut Drones and SkyDrive signifies a bold step towards the future of air transportation in India.

The combined efforts in business development, exploration of opportunities, and the integration of cutting-edge eVTOL technology are poised to reshape short-distance travel, it added. PTI GDK KH