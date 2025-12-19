Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava gets ICSI lifetime achievement award

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said its Chairman RC Bhargava has been conferred 'The ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality' by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The award was adjudged by a jury chaired by former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, the company said in a statement.

On receiving the award, Bhargava said, "This prestigious award has been awarded to me, but the reality is that this recognition would not have been possible without the participation of the Maruti Suzuki management and employees. Over four decades, they have maintained high standards of ethics and integrity, and by doing so, made the award possible".

Good corporate governance requires the top management to clearly differentiate between right and wrong, implement this in all their own actions, act as trustees of the company assets, believe in team building, and look after the legitimate interests of all stakeholders, he added.