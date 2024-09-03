Maruti contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 3 crore to the PM CARES fund for flood relief across various states.

The company's contribution aims to support the government's relief and rebuilding efforts across the country, the auto major said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the individuals and families affected by the recent natural calamities. In times of crisis, it is a collective responsibility to stand together and rebuild," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

The contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities, he added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL