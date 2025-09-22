Maruti, Hyundai see record car deliveries on first Navratri as buyers que up for favourite models at low cost

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India on Monday saw bumper sales with buyers queuing up to buy their favourite models at lower price tags under the new GST regime.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said its retail sales had crossed 25,000 mark by late evening and was expected to cross 30,000 mark by the end of the day as dealerships expected to remain open till late night.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said the customer response has been great on day one of Navratri and new GST regime.

He noted that the company dealerships reported around 80,000 customer enquiries on Monday.

"We have already crossed 25,000 deliveries and are expected to cross 30,000 units by the end of the day," Banerjee said.

He noted that with reduced prices there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of bookings for the small cars.

Banerjee said that the company may run out of stock for certain models variants.

He noted that it has turned out to be one of the best day in terms of sales for the company.

Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said the auspicious start of Navratri, amplified by the momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, has infused strong positivity into the market.

"On day one alone, the automaker has recorded around 11,000 dealer billings, which is our highest single-day performance in the last five years," he added.

This is a clear testament to robust festive sentiment and customer confidence, Garg said.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate sustained festive demand and remain committed to delivering value and excitement to our customers," he added.

The automotive dealers witnessed increased footfalls as buyers thronged dealerships in large numbers on Monday to buy their dream machines, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said.

In an interaction with PTI, he said that the dealerships saw a massive increase in customer enquiries over the last 3-4 weeks and a very 'positive' sales performance on the first day of Navratri.

"People have been coming in for the last three or four weeks, as they know prices are going to drop. A lot of people are inquiring, with some wanting to upgrade one category up due to the cost coming down," Vigneshwar said.

He noted that the overall positive impact of the GST rate cut and the subsequent price cuts would be felt by the industry over the next few years.

"I don't think this tax reform is for this week, month or the season. This tax reform is going to benefit us for the next few years to come," Vigneshwar stated.

"We are quite grateful as the government has brought down these rates. We, like other industries, have also been requesting for these rates to drop.

"And finally, I think that has happened," he added.

He, however, did not share any estimates on the vehicle sales for the first day of Navratri.

Online used-car platform CARS24 said Navratri opened on a record-breaking note, with it witnessing a staggering 400 per cent jump in car deliveries on Monday by 2 PM, compared to daily averages.

Most cars were bought in Delhi-NCR, followed by Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

The day also saw a rise in the number of people planning to sell their vehicles, with the company doing over 5,000 inspections in a single day, the highest in the last four years on the platform.

Meanwhile, in a statement, SIAM DG Rajesh Menon stated that by fostering self-reliance and domestic value addition, the automotive industry will continue to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed economy.

The GST rate cut will bring renewed cheer to consumers and inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector, he added.

Announcing revised pricing for its model lineup, Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said that in addition to the GST benefits, the models have been strategically priced to make them more attractive for a limited period till December. PTI MSS HVA