Maruti Infra receives EoI from Meinhardt Group for partnership

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Infrastructure and construction firm Maruti Infrastructure on Thursday said it has received an expression of interest from leading EPC company Meinhardt Group for strategic partnership.

The EOI is regarding a partnership for providing comprehensive and innovative solutions related to various buildings, industrial & infrastructure projects, and sports & recreation, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

The collaboration is subject to the final definitive agreement to be executed between the parties, it added.

Meinhardt Group is Asia’s one of the leading privately-owned EPC management companies.

Maruti Infrastructure offers services in residential, commercial, industrial, EWS housing projects and urban infra projects. The company has a project pipeline of Rs 200 crore, slated for completion within the next two years. It reported revenue of Rs 38.40 crore in 2023-24.

Shares of the company gained up to 6 per cent to hit a high of Rs 25 on BSE after the announcement. The stock closed higher by 1.27 per cent at Rs 23.91 on BSE. PTI ABI ABI BAL