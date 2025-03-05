Maruti joins hands with GMDA, Utkrisht Society for integrated traffic management system

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana to implement an integrated traffic management system in the city.

The system will be installed and maintained at 23 junctions across four road stretches covering 40 kilometres in Gurugram aided by 400 cameras and radar system, the auto major said in a statement.

The project is funded as a CSR initiative by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), it added.

Maruti Suzuki, GMDA and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana -- a society belonging to Haryana State Police -- inked a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday for this initiative.

"Road accident is an area of grave concern in India. Over 1.7 lakh lives were lost in road accidents in 2023 in the country. This translates to one death every three minutes," MSI Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said.

Electronic traffic surveillance and subsequent enforcement of road safety regulations will discourage dangerous driving and traffic violations, he added. PTI MSS SHW